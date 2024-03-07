4 Years of COVID-19: Rapid Antigen Tests Still Reliable Against New Variants

By September 2020, just six months after COVID-19 triggered shutdowns across the US, it was clear that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had mutated from its original form.

The question quickly arose whether existing rapid antigen tests could detect newly emerging variants.

Using clinical samples obtained from diagnostic labs throughout the US from 2020 to 2023, the National Institutes of Health, through its Variant Task Force, analysed the effectiveness of more than 100 rapid antigen test kits on over 300 variants. The vast majority of the kits were able to detect new as well as prior previously known variants.

We are a team of researchers who have spent the past few years researching COVID-19 tests for their accuracy and performance. We understand why the public may still have questions about whether these tests are reliable, particularly as new variants continue to appear.