Prediabetes and Diet: Tips to Manage the Condition of Prediabetes

People who get diagnosed with prediabetes can be in a state of shock and surprise. Prediabetes is characterized by abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) due to insulin resistance. This happens when the body doesn’t use insulin properly and is often a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, people suffering from prediabetes have a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes also increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

However, people must know that prediabetes always doesn't lead to type 2 diabetes, people can follow a few dietary changes to prevent type 2 diabetes. Here are a few tips that can help you prevent type 2 diabetes and maintain your blood sugar levels.