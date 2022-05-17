Kannada Actress Allegedly Dies After Liposuction: Are Medical Mishaps Common?

Kannada television actress Chethana Raj reportedly passed away after a plastic surgery procedure at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, 16 May.

The 21-year-old TV actress had reportedly been admitted for a "fat-free surgery" early 16 May. However, in the evening, her health reportedly took a turn for the worse, with water collecting in her lungs.

The actress' parents have alleged that it was the doctor's negligence that caused the death. According to reports, Chethana hadn't informed her parents about the surgery.

Are life-threatening mistakes during surgery common? If you're undergoing surgery do you need to take any specific precautions? While the story develops, we spoke to Dr R Gopinath, Senior Consultant & Retired Professor of Plastic Surgery from Madras Medical College.