12 Children Administered Sanitiser Instead of Polio Drops in Maha

Staff workers at a health sub-centre in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district allegedly administered sanitiser instead of polio drops to 12 children below the age of five, in a case of shocking negligence.

Chief Executive Officer of Yavatmal Zilla Parishad Shrikrishna Panchal informed that all children have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Yavatmal under observation, where their condition is stable, news agency PTI reported.

The incident at the healthcare centre in a village was reported on Sunday, 31 January, when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children between the ages of 1-5 began, PTI quoted an official as saying.