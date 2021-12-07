Bihar Medical Negligence: 25 Lose Eyesight After Botched Up Cataract Operations
Bihar Medical Negligence: 25 Lose Eyesight After Botched Up Cataract Operations in Muzaffarpur
Over 25 patients suffered complete loss of vision in operated eyes due to botched up cataract surgeries at a free camp in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The hospital has been sealed and an enquiry is underway.
Out of 65 people who came for the cataract operation, 15 got serious infection in their eyes, due to which their eyes had to be removed after surgery. The incident took place at an eye hospital in Juran Chapra area of the city. After the matter came to light, operating theatre and outpatient department facilities at the hospital were closed.
“I got my cataract operation done on 22 November. In the night, I experienced a bad headache. I got injected for pain and other difficulty. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the pain kept growing and we came to the hospital again. These people convinced us to go to Patna with them and did some check-ups. They gave us some medicines and said it will get better. We came again to the hospital and now they are telling us that the eye is infected and has to be removed,” said Ranjana Kumari.
She added that if the hospital knew from the beginning that the eye is infected, they should have told the patients to go to a private hospital.
A team of three members has been set up by Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, for investigating the matter properly. Sharma has asked the hospital to provide him with the list and details of the patients admitted for the operation. Later, the team reported that the hospital is not cooperating with the investigation against them.
