Monsoon Skincare: DIY Masks To Prevent Acne
Try these DIY face packs at home with no side effects and great benefits
We all get lazy during the monsoons due to which the skin goes for a toss. Monsoon is complex weather and the heat, humidity, and rains are not that great for the skin. The key is to not take your skin for granted.
Skin can be harsh for the skin and monsoon brings its own share of problems for the skin like acne, clogged pores, and inflamed skin. Therefore, it is important you choose skincare as per the monsoon as you do in summer and winter.
Monsoon causes severe humidity, sweat, grime, heat as well as dampness and moisture. Sometimes, your skin may become oily and shiny, and other times it may look dull and dry.
In this article, we will share a few DIY masks that will help prevent acne and you won't have to book a parlor appointment.
Multani Mitti and Aloe Vera Gel
You can mix Multani Mitti (fuller's earth) with aloe vera gel to form a thick scrub. Now apply this mixture evenly onto your face and rinse with warm water after 15 minutes.
This mixture is perfect for acne-prone skin due to its oil-absorbing properties. Fuller's earth is an ingredient recommended for oily and acne-prone skin. Multani Mitti has a skin tightening effect as it dries up and that can actually improve microcirculation, as it stimulates the movement of oxygen through the capillaries in the area, improving healing in the process.
Turmeric and Milk
Monsoon brings along the humidity that clogs the pores and gives rise to pimples and red zits, which do not look great.
This face mask of turmeric and milk is beneficial for any skin type and helps prevents zits and pimples. Whip up a mask with ground turmeric and milk, and apply it to your skin.
The lactic acid in milk contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which help exfoliate dead skin cells and helps get rid of clogged pores, and turmeric helps to get rid of the P. acnes bacteria that cause the pimples.
Sandalwood Face Mask
Another best home-made face pack for monsoon is the sandalwood pack
that helps remove dark skin and scars from the skin.
You can crush 1 tablespoon of sandalwood and mix it with one-fourth cup of rose water and half a teaspoon of turmeric to form a fine, thick paste.
Then apply this paste to your face for 30 minutes and wash it off with cold water.
Sandalwood helps even out the skin tone, nourishes the skin, and improves skin elasticity. It also helps reduce the appearance of scars.
Oatmeal Face Mask
The key ingredient in this face pack is oatmeal. You can mix 3 teaspoons of oatmeal with 1 egg white, 1 teaspoon of honey, and one teaspoon of curd. After mixing them well, you can keep them in the refrigerator.
Oatmeal acts as a natural cleanser and exfoliator that helps maintain elasticity, improves skin complexion, and reduces skin inflammation as well. Cleanse your face properly before you apply the mixture and then let the mixture sit on your face. Wash it off with clean water after it dries.
This mask will also help moisturise the skin, and clean the pores deep within to get rid of the dirt that causes blackheads, whiteheads, and acne.
Rice Flour and Curd
Now the next mix is the easiest of all with only two ingredients like rice flour or ground almonds and curd. Curd acts as a natural exfoliator and moisturiser, it helps maintain elasticity, and hydration and tightens the pores.
Almonds are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help get rid of impurities and nourish the skin while making it soft and supple.
You will have to mix the rice flour or ground almonds with curd to make a fine paste. Now apply this for at least 15 minutes and then scrub the paste on your face after it dries off.
