Monsoon Skincare: DIY Masks To Prevent Acne

We all get lazy during the monsoons due to which the skin goes for a toss. Monsoon is complex weather and the heat, humidity, and rains are not that great for the skin. The key is to not take your skin for granted.

Skin can be harsh for the skin and monsoon brings its own share of problems for the skin like acne, clogged pores, and inflamed skin. Therefore, it is important you choose skincare as per the monsoon as you do in summer and winter.

Monsoon causes severe humidity, sweat, grime, heat as well as dampness and moisture. Sometimes, your skin may become oily and shiny, and other times it may look dull and dry.

In this article, we will share a few DIY masks that will help prevent acne and you won't have to book a parlor appointment.