Diet for Skin: Anti-Aging Foods For Younger Looking Skin
Include these foods in your diet if you want to prevent wrinkles and have a younger looking skin.
Diet plays a major role when it comes to fitness, the way we wish to look, quality of life, and prevention of diseases. Therefore, it is important that you close attention to the type of foods you eat and lead a healthy lifestyle.
The nutrients in these foods support our body through the natural aging process and might even help slow down the aging process. In this article, we have brought together a list of foods that slow signs of aging and promote healthy skin.
But you should know that diet is only one aspect of maintaining younger-looking skin, the right skincare, and a good lifestyle also contributes to your skin goals.
Foods To Avoid During Monsoons
Foods that contain healthy protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants can be the best for your skin. So, keep this in mind before you choose your diet or prepare a diet plan.
Extra Virgin Oil
There is no doubt that extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest oils that are rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and oxidative damage due to an imbalance of free radicals in the body.
Olive oil may also lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and certain cancers.
According to US NIH, olive oil is made up of 73% monounsaturated fats and a diet rich in MUFAs help reduce skin aging due to the strong anti-inflammatory effects of these healthy fats. It is also high in antioxidants like tocopherols, beta carotene, and phenolic compounds that possess anti-inflammatory properties.
A diet rich in MUFAs from olive oil lowers the risk of severe skin aging.
Choose cold pressed extra virgin olive oil due to its higher antioxidants and it is also less processed than other oils.
Green Tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body.
Free radicals are unstable molecules and byproducts of normal cell functioning and formed in response to stressors from the external environment like ultraviolet (UV) light or tobacco smoke. High levels of free radicals can damage your cells.
The molecules present in antioxidants stabilize free radicals to prevent damage. Green tea is particularly high in antioxidants called polyphenols (epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), catechins, and gallic acid).
These may also reduce the risk of heart disease, neurological decline, premature aging, and other chronic diseases.
According to PubMed, The polyphenols found in green tea may help reduce external skin aging due to the sun and pollution by scavenging free radicals before they damage the skin.
That is why many skin care products contain green tea extract for its antioxidant and antiaging properties.
Dark Chocolate
Who doesn't enjoy dark chocolate? We all do and there's one more reason to eat it. It is a rich source of polyphenols, which act as antioxidants in the body.
It contains flavanols, which provide various health benefits, such as a lower risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and cognitive decline. Flavanols and other antioxidants can help protect the skin from sun damage and help slow skin aging. Flavanols also help improve skin elasticity and facial wrinkles.
You should know that the higher the cocoa content, the higher the flavanol content. Therefore, if you want to add dark chocolate to your diet you will have to choose one with at least 70% cocoa solids and little added sugar.
Vegetables
Vegetables have always been on the top of the list due to their high nutrient content and low calories. They also contain antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of heart disease, cataracts, and certain cancers.
Vegetables high in carotenoids, like beta carotene and lycopene help protect the skin against the sun’s UV rays, which are the main cause of premature skin aging.
Carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes are a few vegetables that are rich in carotenoids. Vegetables rich in vitamin C are also potent antioxidants. Vitamin C helps in collagen production, a building block of the skin but it begins to decline after 25 years of age.
Vegetables with high levels of vitamin C content include leafy greens, bell peppers, tomatoes, and broccoli. Vegetables of different colors represent different antioxidants that are beneficial for your skin and overall health.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are well-known for their high lycopene content. Lycopene is responsible for the red color of the tomatoes. It also acts as an antioxidant to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
According to research, lycopene also provides protection from the damaging rays of the sun but the protection is significantly lower than sunscreen.
Lycopene also helps fight wrinkles and it is better to pair tomatoes with healthy fats, such as olive oil or avocado, which boosts the body’s absorption of lycopene.
Diet for Skin: Foods for Dry Skin
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.