Monsoon Diet: Foods To Eat and Their Benefits

The monsoon has already started and we couldn't be happier but enjoy the cozy weather in all its glory. Monsoon season is for indulgence and we tend to live a relaxed and slow life. We all enjoy the rain with steaming cups of chai and snacks.

However, we tend to fall sick during the monsoons due to weak immunity and the breeding of germs, bacteria, and insects around. This season brings with them the risk of diarrhea, infections, flu, and cold. Therefore, it is important to take certain precautions so we do not get sick.

It is a great time to focus on our health by incorporating a variety of healthy and nutritious food items into your diet. Here is a list of foods we all must eat during the monsoons.