Monsoon Diet: Foods To Eat and Their Benefits
Include these foods in your diet during the monsoon and enjoy its benefits.
The monsoon has already started and we couldn't be happier but enjoy the cozy weather in all its glory. Monsoon season is for indulgence and we tend to live a relaxed and slow life. We all enjoy the rain with steaming cups of chai and snacks.
However, we tend to fall sick during the monsoons due to weak immunity and the breeding of germs, bacteria, and insects around. This season brings with them the risk of diarrhea, infections, flu, and cold. Therefore, it is important to take certain precautions so we do not get sick.
It is a great time to focus on our health by incorporating a variety of healthy and nutritious food items into your diet. Here is a list of foods we all must eat during the monsoons.
Seasonal Fruits
Monsoon also brings along with it a variety of fruits like lychee, papaya, pears, and pomegranates. These seasonal fruits are important and must be included in the diet.
They help the body digest meals better; they help the body fight against diseases that are induced by the increased humidity. These fruits will also help fight viral infections, allergies, and other seasonal diseases like malaria.
Moreover, monsoon fruits are also high in antioxidants that help lower blood pressure and fight off infections. For example, jamun is abundant in iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins.
Coconut Water
Coconut water is another essential drink that must be consumed during the monsoon. It is one of the most healthy beverages to exist. It helps the body stay hydrated as we forget to keep ourselves hydrated during the monsoons.
When we are hydrated, we stay healthy and help our bodies fight bacterial infections. Coconut water is high in electrolytes that assist the body in the removal of toxins. It has immunity-boosting effects and helps improve the overall skin and heart health.
It’s also the ideal option for people who are planning to lose weight. It also helps maintain optimal levels of vitamin C. Make sure to drink it at room temperature; you can add lemon for change of taste.
Foods To Avoid During Monsoons
Eggs
Eggs are one of the superfoods that are rich in protein and are a great way to build muscle mass, and the best part is that they can be consumed throughout the year without any harmful effects.
It contains a high amount of protein and vitamins like B12, B2, A, and D as well as minerals like protein, zinc, iron, and antioxidants. Eggs are good for the monsoon season since they help boost the body’s immune system and help defend against infection.
Corn
Corn is an essential food in the rains as you will see it being sold in every nook and cranny during the monsoons. The air is always filled with the sweet, smoky smell of corn.
Corn is an Indian monsoon snack that is roasted on a corn cob with spices and butter. It is low in calories and high in fiber. It can be consumed as the best power-packed and healthy monsoon snack. Additionally, it contains lutein, two phytochemicals and insoluble fiber that not only assists in weight loss but also nourishes the healthy bacteria in our gut.
It further aids digestion. It can be used for both salads and main courses, and it can be boiled, steamed, or roasted.
Ginger
Ginger is an essential that will always be found in the Indian kitchen, especially during the monsoons and winter. It is a fantastic herb rich in antioxidants. Therefore, it has been used as a standard household cure for ailments like cold or cough, sore throat, and body aches.
Ginger is beneficial for your immune system and especially during monsoon as it triggers the immune system naturally and prevents the onset of diseases. It offers relief from several respiratory ailments that the monsoon brings with it.
