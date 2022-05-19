US Confirms 1st Case of Monkeypox in Man With Travel History to Canada

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 18 May, confirmed the Unites States' first case of monkeypox this year, in an adult male with recent travel to Canada.

The Massachusetts DPH said that it is working closely with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious. "The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalised and in good condition," it said in a statement.

Further, health officials in Quebec are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected monkeypox in Canada. Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services told public broadcaster CBC News that they were notified of a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox who travelled to the province.