‘Racist, Homophobic’: UN Calls Out Media Coverage of Monkeypox Outbreak
UNAIDS has warned that stigmatising language in news reports of monkeypox can undermine public health efforts.
The United Nations' Aids programme UNAIDS, on Sunday 22 May, warned against news outlets using language and imagery that reinforces racist and homophobic stereotypes and stigma while reporting on the monkeypox outbreak.
Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads in humans through close contact with an infected person's bodily fluid.
According to the World Health Organization, so far atleast 98 cases have been confirmed in 12 counties.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had, in an initial statement outlining the outbreak of monkeypox in the UK, said that a significant portion of the cases they recorded have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. The UNAIDs makes a similar observation.
One reason for this, according to UNAIDS, is that most of these cases were detected in sexual health clinics.
However, there is not evidence to conclude that gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men are at a higher risk of being infected.
Language Matters: Misleading Narratives, Stigma
Considering the virus spreads through close contact with an infected person, the possibility that it may have been sexually transmitted was not off the table, they said.
However, the UNAIDS and other health experts clarify that the risk of getting monkeypox through sexual intercourse is not restricted to men who have sex with other men.
"We appreciate the LGBTI community for having led the way on raising awareness – and we reiterate that this disease can affect anyone," said Matthew Kavanagh, Deputy Executive Director, UNAIDS
“Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one.”Matthew Kavanagh, Deputy Executive Director, UNAIDS
Kavanagh also added that stigmatizing rhetoric can come in the way of evidence-based response by triggering a cycle of fear based on misconceptions, and driving away patients from seeking health services.
What Do We Know About Monkeypox?
According to the WHO, Monkeypox is a rare disease, that mostly occurs in tropical rainforest areas.
Monkeypox first caught the eye of health authorities when a small cluster of cases – who didn't have travel history to places where it is prevalent– was identified in the UK in 2021.
Since then, the disease has been detected in the US, Portugal, Spain, Canada, Israel, and Switzerland among a growing list of countries.
Although there is a risk of severe illness and fatality, most people will recover within a few weeks.
According to the UKHSA, monkeypox is not highly transmissible, and spreads through close contact with an infected person.
Some symptoms to look out for, include,
Fever
Chills
Headache
Body ache
Rashes
Swollen lymph nodes
Painful blisters on the hands, feet and face (like chickenpox)
Because monkeypox is similar to smallpox in many ways, the smallpox vaccine was found to be effective against the monkeypox virus as well.
Many countries, including the US and the UK, are considering offering this smallpox vaccine to those who may be at high risk of exposure.
