Can The Hustle Culture Stop Guilting Workers Into Giving Up Their Right To Rest?

Meanwhile, some smartasses are busy telling you Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos works less and earns more than you because you are doing something wrong. They won't admit how the mega rich are good at working a corrupt system without qualms or that most of humanity is working too hard to make the handful of the richest richer.

It's not as if human beings don't like working or should only rest. But don't let anyone fool you into thinking that the current social organisation of labour is the best we can do. Some offices will offer gyms and recreational activities. What people need is rest that is free of office control.

The phasing out of work-from-home is causing anxiety to many who'd have to return to workplace surveillance (though, in some cases, their absence might bring domestic workers some some relief).

We all need more time off from work to nurture our minds, bodies, families, communities, and the planet which too is work.