Queer Affirmative Therapy: Why Mental Health Practice Also Needs a Queer Lens

"You know, the world is currently designed to support those who are heterosexual and conform to gender rules. But a lot of people don’t live like that, and they face a lot of hostility, prejudice, hate, there’s isolation, loneliness, helplessness," she adds.

And, according to Dr Chakravarty, that’s the crucial difference.

The problem isn’t that somebody may be gay or lesbian, the problem is that society responds to them in a way that makes it difficult to accept themselves, and can give rise to a slew of mental health issues.

"I believe that this part of the society has a higher level of anxiety to be accepted into the society, and it's important that the society integrates each and every section," adds Harsh Mariwala.

"There is a lot of loneliness," he adds.