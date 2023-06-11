Decoding the 'Heartbreak Diet', The Intricate Dance of Emotions and Weight

The journey of heartbreak begins with a surge of emotions that send ripples through our entire being. As grief sets in, our bodies respond in astonishing ways.

"When you're in love, the body and mind feel a level of contentment that is higher than usual, this is accompanied by an elevated release of the happiness hormones such as dopamine and oxytocin, says nutritionist Arnab Ghosh.

Ghosh tells FIT, "These make the body calm and help maintain a healthy appetite. But a heartbreak or a breakup causes distress which leads to the release of stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine."

Eventually, it puts the body in a fight-or-flight state and typically results in a loss of appetite and regular metabolism.