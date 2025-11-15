Feeling Foggy, Anxious, and Drained? Delhi’s Toxic Air Could Be to Blame

"I wake up with a heaviness in my chest. I look outside my window, and the dreary grey fills me with more dread. Functioning feels impossible at this time, and I don't know how fix it," says Shweta, a 28-year-old in Delhi.
"What do you do, and how do you escape when the air you breathe is toxic?"
In Delhi, where the air quality has swung between the “very poor” and “severe” range for weeks now, the smog isn't just choking lungs. It is also impacting cognitive function and worsening the mental health of residents.
Young people across the city are reporting heightened anxiety, low moods, brain fog, constant fatigue, and more frequent migraines as a result of the toxic air.
Anxiety, Depression, Impaired Cognitive function
Twenty-two-year-old law student Ramnit Kaur says she has struggled with anxiety and depression for years, but around this time of the year, her symptoms always seem to worsen.
"I can't tell that the causation is definitely pollution, but it's a pattern I notice every year," she says.
She isn’t imagining the link. Experts say there’s a definite connection between air pollution and mental health, both direct and indirect, and a growing body of research backs it up.
A review of multiple research papers by Oxford University researchers found evidence that both indoor and outdoor air pollution can contribute to serious mental illnesses.
Dr Sandeep Vohra, a senior neuropsychiatrist in Delhi, explains that while more research is needed in the Indian context, "we do see that as air pollution rises, people tend to become more anxious and have more episodes in which they feel low."
For one, it is a known fact now that exposure to air pollution directly impacts brain function.
“Polluted air carries toxins that directly stress the brain. Since oxygen is vital for both the brain and body, any impurity or deficiency affects brain function almost immediately. Chronic exposure also tends to change the homeostasis (your body's ability to keep your internal function stable and balanced) of the body and brain.”Dr Sandeep Vohra, Neuropsychiatrist
The symptoms are subtle at first—fatigue, headaches, memory issues, lack of focus and attention and an inability to execute tasks that used to feel easy.
But when this keeps happening, it begins to chip away at one’s mental and emotional health too.
"It's just a very frustrating state to be in. And I am so angry every single day," Trishna, 32, who works in a high-pressure job, tells The Quint that she too has been experiencing constant headaches and what she describes as 'brain fog' of late.
“You get used to performing at a certain level and holding yourself to a standard. But when your brain just isn’t functioning the way it normally does, you stop feeling like yourself. And that only worsens your mental health and sense of self.”Trishna
In Delhi, pollution peaks during winter, a time when sunlight and visibility are already low, and people prone to seasonal depression often begin to feel its effects. At a time like this, when you are surrounded by thick, dreary smog day after day, the gloom in the air can aggravate seasonal depression too.
“Winter depression is already quite common,” explains Dr Vohra. “During colder months, pollution particles linger longer in the air because of lower temperatures. This not only worsens air quality but also increases the chances of people experiencing depressive symptoms.”
"When you're out in the smog, breathing becomes difficult and your chest feels heavy. It's the same feeling as anxiety. I can't tell whether I'm anxious or it's the smog anymore."Ramnit Kaur, 22, Law Student
‘Pushed Indoors, and Into Isolation'
In cities like Delhi, air pollution has taken away outdoor life, pushing residents indoors and into isolation. Less physical activity, limited social interaction, and more screen time, are all indirectly adding to the mental health crisis.
"As a college student, evenings are when we step out and socialise. But because of the toxic air, I’m forced to choose between going out with friends or staying in to protect my health, and most days I end up having to choose the latter."Ramnit Kaur, 22, Law Student
Trishna, who lives alone in Delhi, says that women like her have fought hard to reclaim small slices of freedom—to travel alone, have a social life, or simply take a walk by themselves in the evening.
"That was a fight for more independence," she says, and in a sense the pollution is curbing this freedom.
"We are pushed back indoors and away from the spaces we fought so hard to access. That also has an impact on our state of mind, It's a sense of defeat."Trishna
The impact of lesser outdooor time and more indoor confinement is stark in adolescents and kids who are in a vital stage of development.
Dr Amit Sen, Founding Cohort, IMHA, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Co-founder at Children First tells The Quint, winters in Delhi were once the city’s most cherished months, the season of picnics, festivals, and family outings, but now, the smog has turned that joy into dread.
The emotional fallout of it runs deep. “What we see on the surface, irritability, anxiety, outbursts, often hides an underlying grief,” he says, adding,
“That sense of helplessness and hopelessness—we see it again and again, especially among young people.”
'We’re Choking, and They Don’t Seem to Care'
"I'm angry, and I feel dejected because you see the apathy of the government and all institutions that can take action, but haven't," says Trishna. Her frustration is shared by residents across Delhi, and it was this collective anger bubbling over that brought many to India Gate on the evening of 10 November.
Tanya, a 21-year-old student of Delhi University who was at the protest, recounts, "There were children as young as eight and adults as old as sixty. Collectively also a lot of anxiousness was shared among the people."
Speaking about why she was there, Tanya says, "Almost everyone I know gets sick around this time, and it’s become so normalised that we just accept it as part of the season. But this time, it felt even worse.
"It felt like we were actually choking around Diwali. People were bursting a lot more crackers because of the Supreme Court order and even government officials, including the chief minister, encouraging it."Tanya
Indeed, data shows that Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply after Diwali. A ground report by The Quint recorded AQI levels across the city, revealing a nearly twofold increase in several areas.
But the government has been coy in acknowledging the issue. CM Rekha Gupta claimed that the overall pollution levels this year were “lower than last year”.
"Last year the AQI was 500, touched 1,000. This is a disease we inherited. But since the government led by (Delhi CM) Rekha Gupta ji came into power, we are succeeding in cleaning up every month,” Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times .
“They say things like this, and then we read news of our chief minister sending air purifiers to the secretariat. If she really believes pollution has reduced, then why the need for air purifiers? This apathy and denial add to people’s frustration and anger. They’re politicising the issue while sitting in rooms with air purifiers, something alot of Delhiites can’t even afford.”Tanya
The Delhi government was also accused of manipulating AQI data in the days following Diwali, after water tankers were seen sprinkling water around the monitoring station in Anand Vihar.
Trishna says this obsession with optics is harmful because when the government downplays the issue, other institutions, workplaces and even the public, don't take it as seriously as they should.
"Most workplaces don't have air purifiers or an option to work from home. People are expected to just function as normal even though the situation is not conducive for it. And so you're going out every single day, commuting for hours on these roads, and then sitting in offices breathing this toxic air the whole time."Trishna, 32
The government’s handling of citizens voicing their protest has only deepened people’s anxiety, hopelessness, and frustration, say those who were present at the site.
A day after the protest, Sirsa dismissed it as not being a “public protest,” denying that it reflected the sentiments of the general public.
"We protest, we speak up online, but nothing changes. There’s zero accountability. What happened during the protest, the way we were roughly detained, all of it added to the frustration. "Tanya