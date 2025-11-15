Feeling Foggy, Anxious, and Drained? Delhi’s Toxic Air Could Be to Blame

Twenty-two-year-old law student Ramnit Kaur says she has struggled with anxiety and depression for years, but around this time of the year, her symptoms always seem to worsen.

"I can't tell that the causation is definitely pollution, but it's a pattern I notice every year," she says.

She isn’t imagining the link. Experts say there’s a definite connection between air pollution and mental health, both direct and indirect, and a growing body of research backs it up.

A review of multiple research papers by Oxford University researchers found evidence that both indoor and outdoor air pollution can contribute to serious mental illnesses.

Dr Sandeep Vohra, a senior neuropsychiatrist in Delhi, explains that while more research is needed in the Indian context, "we do see that as air pollution rises, people tend to become more anxious and have more episodes in which they feel low."

For one, it is a known fact now that exposure to air pollution directly impacts brain function.