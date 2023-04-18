In Photos: How To Take Care Of Your Liver & Avoid Metabolic Disorders

A healthy liver is essential for one's overall health. Being the second-largest organ in our body, it plays a very crucial role in our well-being.

The liver detoxifies the blood to be used by the rest of the organs and breaks down the nutrients. If not taken proper care of, it can lead to serious health implications including metabolic disorders.

FIT spoke with Dr Sudeep Khanna, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, about how we can take good care of our liver.