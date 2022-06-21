The Story of How I Said YOLO, and Quit My Job at 32

Though my friends admire my life and never miss the chance to remind me that they live vicariously through me, I would be the first to admit that it hasn’t been perfect and I’d definitely do a few things differently.

One thing I’d certainly do differently is negotiate harder for the salaries I was offered at my jobs, be better with money and start investing early.

I wish the basic lesson of “making money work for you instead of you working for the money” was taught in our schools; that would have been such a helpful lesson and I might have started investing much earlier in my life than at the age of 30 when a friend decided to intervene and helped me build the corpus that keeps me going despite no steady income for a decade now.

Most importantly, I wish I had paid more attention to my health and fitness while I was in my 20s; once compromised, regaining your health and fitness is a lot more difficult than rebuilding or restarting your career (which is an idea I am toying with at the moment).

I come from a middle class family but since I have had a lot of time out in the real world I have come to realise that is also a privilege plenty in our country, where more than a billion people live hand to mouth each and every day.