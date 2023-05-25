That craving for a cheese toast as you watch your favourite show at midnight. Or the way your stomach grumbles for an ice cream at 11 pm. The irrepressible urge to just grab a bag of chips as you dash through a last-minute deadline.
Late-night snacking – a common eating habit – is not just fueled by cravings or a desire for comfort.
FIT spoke to Delnaaz Chanduwadia, Head of Department, Nutritionist & Dietician, Jaslok Hospital & Research Center, and Bhavisha Khuman, Nutritionist & Dietician, to provide practical tips to make mindful choices when the urge to snack strikes late at night.
Beyond Cravings & Comfort: Why Do We Feel the Urge to Snack Late at Night?
1. Why Do We Feel the Urge to Snack?
There are several reasons why we may feel the urge to snack late at night:

Hormonal Factors: Our body's natural circadian rhythm, which regulates various physiological processes, including hunger and satiety cues, can play a role in late-night cravings.
Emotional Triggers: Late-night snacking can be influenced by emotional factors such as stress, boredom, loneliness, or sadness. Food, particularly high-calorie and comfort foods,
Habits and Routine: If we have developed a habit of snacking late at night, our body and mind may become conditioned to expect food during those hours.
Irregular Meal Patterns: Skipping dinner or having an early dinner followed by a long gap until bedtime can leave us feeling hungry or unsatisfied later in the evening. This can trigger cravings and the desire to snack to fulfill the perceived hunger.
Social and Environmental Factors: Watching television, browsing social media, or spending time with friends or family who are snacking can influence our own snacking behaviour. The availability and accessibility of snacks in our environment can also contribute to the urge to snack late at night.
2. How Does It Impact Our Health?
Late-night snacking, as a replacement for dinner, can significantly impact our overall health and wellness in several ways.
1. Weight Management: Late-night snacking often involves consuming high-calorie, unhealthy foods that are typically low in nutrients. These snacks tend to be rich in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Consuming such calorie-dense foods late at night can lead to weight gain and an increase in body fat percentage. This is because our metabolism tends to slow down in the evening, making it more likely for these excess calories to be stored as fat.
2. Disrupted Digestion: Eating late at night can disrupt our digestion process, which is naturally slower during sleep. Our bodies require time to digest and metabolize food properly. Consuming heavy or unhealthy snacks close to bedtime can cause indigestion, acid reflux, and discomfort, affecting the quality of our sleep.
3. Sleep Quality: Late-night snacking can interfere with our sleep patterns, negatively impacting our overall well-being. Digestion requires energy and can keep our bodies awake, leading to difficulty falling asleep or experiencing interrupted sleep throughout the night. Poor sleep quality can result in daytime fatigue, decreased productivity, and increased risk of accidents. Moreover, chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders.
4. Nutritional Deficiencies: Late-night snacks are often nutritionally inadequate, lacking in essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. By replacing a balanced dinner with unhealthy snacks, we miss out on the opportunity to consume vital nutrients that support our overall health and well-being. Over time, this can lead to deficiencies and negatively impact our immune system, bone health, and overall bodily functions.
3. Tips & Tricks to Control the Urge
Controlling the urge to snack late at night can be challenging but with some strategies, it is possible to work around and manage those cravings. Here are some ways to help control the urge to snack late at night:
1. Plan balanced meals
2. Practice mindful eating
3. Identify emotional triggers
4. Establish a routine
5. Distract yourself
6. Hydration is key
Remember, it's essential to listen to your body and understand the difference between true hunger and emotional cravings. With practice and persistence, you can develop healthier habits and control the urge to snack late at night.
If you still feel the need to have a late-night snack despite your efforts to control it, there are several healthy options you can consider. Here are some nutritious snack ideas:
Greek yoghurt
Fruits with high fibre
Nuts or seeds
Vegetable sticks with hummus
Wholegrain crackers
Popcorn
Herbal tea

