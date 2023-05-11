Police Outposts to New Ordinance: How Kerala Plans To Ensure Doctors' Safety

The Kerala government on Thursday, 11 May, announced that it'll be issuing an ordinance to amend the Hospital Protection Act and will be setting up police outposts in major hospitals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the ordinance will be issued during the next Assembly session to ensure the safety of health workers.

This comes in the light of the brutal stabbing to death of 22-year-old Dr Vandana Das at Kerala's Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on Wednesday when a patient brought in by the police stabbed her fatally six times on the head, neck, and spine using surgical scissors.

Here's all you need to know.