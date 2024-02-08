No More Vapour: Karnataka Govt Bans Hookah Products Citing Health Concerns

Lounging in hookah bars has turned into a pipe dream for folks in Karnataka following a recent government order.

Know more: On Thursday, 8 February, the Karnataka Health Department imposed a blanket ban on the sale, distribution, and consumption of hookah products in the state.

The list of prohibited products include tobacco or nicotine, non-tobacco and non-nicotine hookah, flavoured hookah, molasses, sheesha (hookah water pipe), etc.

The ban applies to hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges, cafes, clubs, and other public establishments.

The order has been issued under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Why ban? Besides tackling tobacco-related diseases, the Karnataka government said that the ban is meant to crack down on illegal hookah bars in the state, especially those that have sprung up near schools and other educational institutions.