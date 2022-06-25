Juul’s Future Clouded in Smoke as FDA Calls for a Ban on All Vape Products

After two long years of being under review by the FDA (since 9 September 2020) , the Silicon Valley start-up that was largely blamed for the young adults vaping, was ordered off the market, citing lack of sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products.

JUUL enjoyed a market share of about 72% of the whole U.S. vape industry in September 2018, but is now not even a part of the market.

Such a drastic fall makes you wonder where things went wrong, doesn't it?