Seen, Heard, Understood: Recognise Invisible Disabilities For an Inclusive World

In a dynamic tech startup, Kavya, a software developer praised for her exact coding, felt misunderstood during an interaction with her team lead.

"There's urgent code to debug. I know you have a headache, but can you handle this just once? You're our best coder," her lead said, offering a painkiller for what they misread as a mild headache, not realising Kavya's struggle with an invisible disability – chronic migraines.

This underestimation of her condition, masked by a compliment, underscored a larger issue: workplaces quickly adapt to visible disabilities but often overlook the complexities of invisible ones, leading to a lack of empathy and understanding.