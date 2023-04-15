'Eat When You Want, What You Want' – What Is Intuitive Eating?

Kalpana explains that intuitive eating recognises four types of hunger – taste, emotional, physical, and practical:

● Taste hunger is when a person craves a specific type of food, such as sweet or salty snacks, or spicy foods. For example, after fasting for a specific day, a person may crave salty food the next day.

● Emotional hunger is when a person eats to cope with emotions, such as anger, sadness, or stress. Some individuals tend to eat more when they are angry and seek comfort in food to satisfy themselves.

● Physical hunger is when a person is actually hungry and experiences symptoms such as headache, fatigue, or anxiety. Due to busy schedules or other factors, a person may ignore these signs of hunger and only think about food.

● Practical hunger is when a person eats a proper meal, but it does not fully satisfy them, so they feel the need to eat again soon after.

By recognising and understanding these different types of hunger, individuals can better tune into their body's signals and make choices that nourish and satisfy them, leading to a more positive and sustainable relationship with food.