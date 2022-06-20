International Yoga Day: 10 Yoga Poses for Weight Loss
Include these ten yoga poses in your workout if you want to lose weight.
The world will celebrate International Yoga Day on 21 June 2022. There are two groups of fitness enthusiasts – those who like intense workouts and those who like meditation and yoga. There is a belief that intense workouts can help lose weight while yoga helps improve posture and flexibility.
But this is wrong. Yoga can also help you lose weight if you consistently practice the right poses. Make sure to practice yoga under guidance if you are someone who's trying their hands at it for the first time. Let's go through the 10 yoga poses that can help you lose weight.
1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)
The plank pose is an excellent yoga pose that can help strengthen your core. The best part is that it is quite simple and really beneficial. Planks help strengthen your shoulders, back, buttocks, thighs, abs, and core.
Planks are also known as Phalakasana, and to do a plank, you need to get in the position of a push-up, and by exerting pressure using your hand, wrist, and elbow, you have to lift your body off the mat. Make sure to look down and relax your neck. Hold the position for a minute and you can repeat it as long as you have the energy to.
2. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)
Bow pose is a yoga pose that helps to tone your belly and back. It is an asana that strengthens your core and the abdominal area, thus improving your posture and helping your entire body to stretch.
It is beneficial for your back, chest, abs, legs, hips, and arms. If you want to perform this pose, stay in a face down position, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands such that your knees are hip-width apart. Now lift your chest and thighs off the floor, while holding your ankles. Make sure to breathe and hold the pose for 20 seconds.
3. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)
The triangle pose is beneficial as it helps:
Activate lower obliques
Strengthen thighs
Improves blood circulation in the entire body
Relieve backache.
This pose can also help start your weight loss journey as it helps to burn the fat around your belly and waist. You will have to stand with your feet about three feet apart, bend down, turn your left leg slightly towards the right, and set your right foot forward.
Then touch the feet or floor by stretching your left hand and stretch your right hand towards the ceiling. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds and repeat.
4. Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)
In order to practice this pose, you will have to lie down on your back, bend your knees, keep your feet flat on the floor, and press down.
Then push your torso up, place your hand under your hips, and the palm should face down. Your head and neck should be placed flat on the mat. This pose works on the thyroid, glutes, shoulder, spine, thighs, and back. It helps improve digestion and tones the muscle, reducing hypertension and menopause symptoms, thus promoting weight loss.
5. Downward-Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
The downward-facing dog pose is the perfect solution for you if you want to lose weight and have a toned body. This pose can strengthen your arms, glutes, thighs, hamstrings, and back.
It may look like a resting pose, but it is difficult and you can feel your body under heat while performing it. You will have to place your hands and knees down at a feet’s distance. Then straighten your legs by lifting your knees off the floor and pushing your heels down. Use the pressure of your palms and try forcing them on the floor. Try to stay in this pose for 10 seconds.
6. Chair Pose
Chair pose has various benefits and it is a great exercise for your legs. There are several variations of chair pose and every pose is for muscle gain. But this pose particularly targets your lower body muscle like hips, waist, abdominal area, pelvic, inner, outer thighs, and glutes.
Stand straight, join your palms to make a namaste gesture, then raise your arms above your head. Bend your knees such that the thighs are parallel to the floor. Stay in the position for 30 seconds and you can repeat it.
7. Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)
The warrior pose is great for weight loss in the upper body. This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, and legs. It energizes the entire body and promotes balance.
Stand straight, stretch your legs three to four feet apart (try not bending your knees) and keep your back straight. Now, bend your knees and twist the upper half of the body, facing sideways. Then raise your hand like a straight wing and stay in the position for 10 seconds.
8. Boat Pose
In this pose, your body will look like a boat while you perform it. It might seem easy because it is, but you need balance to hold the pose. Sit on the ground, straighten your legs, lift your legs, and extend your hand parallel to the floor to form a V shape. That's how easy it is.
9. Standing-Forward Bend Pose (Uttanasana)
You will have to stand with your feet at a hip-width distance apart. Then bend down, touch the floor with your palms (don’t bend your knees), and make sure your forehead touches your knees.
This pose works for the hamstrings, muscles of the abdomen, and helps improve digestion, thus promoting weight loss.
10. Upward-Facing Dog Pose
In order to perform this pose, you will have to lie on your stomach, stretch your hands forward with palms facing down and place them below your shoulders. Then lift your body upward, gaze forward, shoulders should be away from your ears, let your glutes relax, lift your knee and hip, and press your feet and hand into the mat. It is a great stretching pose that helps your digestive system relax and balances the entire body weight.
