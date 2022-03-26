Shah Rukh Khan Drops ‘Pathaan’ Look, Says, ‘Apps Aur Abs Sab Bana Dalunga'
Shah Rukh Khan stars in 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh Khan who is all set to mark his return to the big-screens with Pathaan took to social media to share a treat for his fans. Shah Rukh posted a shirtless picture flaunting his eight-pack abs, with the caption, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”
The caption is also a reference to Shah Rukh’s latest campaign with Disney+ Hotstar for ‘SRK+’. In the latest ad, Shah Rukh could be seen texting ‘Sushmita Sen’. He texted, “Hey Sush, let's do something together for SRK+” and received the reply, “"Busy with Disney+ Hotstar. We can figure next year, pakka.”
Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reportedly shooting for the film in Spain had recently surfaced on social media.
The makers of Pathaan had shared the film’s teaser in March. The clip featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introducing Shah Rukh’s character as his silhouette approached the camera. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated for release on 25 January 2023.
Watch the teaser here:
