Pursuit of Balance Celebrates Women & Wellbeing

Women juggle many acts in the theatre of their life often at the cost of their own health and well-being. To change this narrative and to celebrate women in all their glory, Pursuit of Balance - Nina Kler did a two-day event, “7 Acts of a Woman's Life,” on March 5th and 6th to usher in International Women’s Day 2022.

We at Quint Fit were the media partners, The Healthy Indian project was Health Partner, Dr. KK Aggarwal Heart Care Foundation of India was NGO partner and Manah Wellness which focuses on building emotionally healthier workplaces was the well-being partner.