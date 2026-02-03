Can Taking Probiotics Fix Your Gut Health? The Truth About ‘Good Bacteria’

(This is the third article in a series by gastroenterologist Dr Ashwini Setya, in which he unpacks how lifestyle, environment, diet, and hidden exposures affect your gut health. Read the first two here and here.)

From your traditional dahi to bottled kombucha and pharmaceutical-grade supplements, probiotics have become part of India’s health mainstream often promising to “fix” your gut, boost immunity, aid digestion, and even improve mental health.

The pitch is seductive: Add a daily dose of “good bacteria” and let it work like a magic bullet for modern health problems.

But does it really work as promised on the label? To answer that, it helps to step back from all the claims and understand what we are dealing with.