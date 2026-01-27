The Truth About Protein: Muscles May Love It, But Your Gut Doesn't

(This is the second article in a series by gastroenterologist Dr Ashwini Setya, in which he unpacks how lifestyle, environment, diet, and hidden exposures affect your gut health. Read the first one here.)

Protein is widely known as the muscle-building macronutrient. What is less well known is that proteins are the essential building blocks of various enzymes and many hormones.

Lately, however, protein has caught the fancy of 'health-conscious' people and is trending thanks to social media influencers. But what needs to be realised is that what is trending is not necessarily good for health.

The gut should not be seen simply as a conduit for food with two ends, but an active regulator of how much dietary protein is needed and metabolised.