Nagpur-Based Ultrasound Lab Ordered To Pay Rs 1.25 Cr Over Medical Negligence

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered an ultrasound scanning and imaging centre based in Maharashtra's Nagpur to pay compensation of Rs 1.25 crore to the parents of a disabled child for providing wrong ultrasound reports on four occasions during a woman's pregnancy, which led to her child having congenital anomalies.

The commission also noted that the ultrasound centre failed to diagnose the child's defects at an early stage and did not offer to terminate the pregnancy, as per The Times of India.