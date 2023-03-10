India Reports First H3N2 Influenza Death Amid Rise in Cases: What To Know

An 82-year-old man, in Karnataka, has reportedly died of complications linked to the H3N2 influenza virus, according to officials in the Health Department.

According to the District Health Officer of Hassan, in Karnataka, Hire Gowda who died on 1 March is the first confirmed case of deaths from the virus that has been reported in the country.

Gowda who was admitted to the hospital on February 24 after presenting severe flu-like symptoms. Blood test samples confirmed he was infected by the H3N2 virus on March 6, 5 days after his death.

He was a patient of diabetes and hypertension, reported news agency PTI.