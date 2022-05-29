Gut Health: Signs and Symptoms of Unhealthy Gut
Notice these signs and symptoms which may be the cause of unhealthy gut.
The gut plays an important role in maintaining skin health, metabolism, and immunity. If your gut isn't healthy, your skin, poor immunity, and poor mood changes will be the consequences.
If you notice these symptoms in your body, probably you will have poor gut health and you need to make changes. Therefore, take note of the signs and symptoms before your health deteriorates further.
Here is a list of other signs and symptoms that can a person with poor gut health might notice.
Abdominal Discomfort
Digestion and fermentation are common processes that take place in the gut, gas is also the end product of these processes. However, there are few foods that result in gut bacteria producing more gas.
This excess gas production can get trapped in the gut and cause bloating. Therefore, try avoiding super-gas-producing foods to avoid gas and bloating.
Mood Changes
The gut microbiome plays a major role in maintaining balanced mental health and helps you respond well to stressful situations.
Though the exact link between gut health and mood changes is not clear. But there is evidence that certain hormones made in the gut, called gut peptides, are responsible for passing signalsbetween your gut and brain (and vice versa).
The neural communication channels between the gut and brain are known as the gut-brain axis. These pathways can affect gut-brain communication and cause worry and mood imbalance.
According to the American Psychological Association, gut bacteria produces hundreds of neurochemicals that regulate basic physiological processes like learning, memory, and mood. Gut bacteria are responsible for 95 percent of the body's serotonin which affects both mood and GI activity.
Poor Skin health
Your skin speaks a lot about your gut health and other health conditions. Research proves that the gut is in direct communication with the skin through the gut-skin axis.
5 Foods For That Glowing Skin
The gut is responsible for skin homeostasis and physiological processes that keep the skin clear and healthy. The skin has a unique microbiome of its own, and the gut bacteria affect the bacterial balance on your skin as well.
In brief, an imbalance in the gut can cause an imbalance in your skin and may result in various skin health conditions.
Sugar Cravings
Research has proved that excessive sugar cravings may be the result of different microorganisms in your gut. Our bodies are composed of various organisms in need of nutritional resources, and cravings are caused due to revolutionary conflict between the person and their own microbiota gut microbes which manipulate the eating patterns.
You can slowly reduce sugar intake to improve your gut health. Replace sugar-sweetened beverages with herbal teas or water infused with citrus fruit. Replace candy bars with dark chocolate and nuts.
In sometime, the small adjustments will help restore gut-microbiome balance to promote a healthy gut. Excess yeast in the gut can also lead to intense sugar cravings resulting in the perpetual suboptimal gut cycle.
Low Immunity
Your gut microbiome affects your immune system. A healthy gut promotes healthy immunity. The gut microbiota in the gastrointestinal tract is beneficial for its host by regulating immune homeostasis. Moreover, research has shown that changes in gut microbial can cause immune dysregulation thus resulting in autoimmune disorders.
Approximately 70% of the immune system resides in the gut. An imbalanced gut can affect immune function and health.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.