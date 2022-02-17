COVID Immunity Falls After Four Months Despite mRNA Booster: CDC

In India, third or 'precautionary' dose has been opened only for those above 60 years of age and healthcare workers. The decision to expand the programme is pending.

You will, in all likelihood, need more than three doses of the vaccine to protect yourself from the worst effects of COVID-19. If this becomes the norm, it could mean getting COVID-19 vaccinations at regular intervals across the year.

But whether this will be implemented, and if so, how, is still too early to say.