The ABCs of Skincare Fruits: The Secret To Youthful Looks and Glowing Skin

The secret to looking young and sporting glowing, healthy, skin minus any signs of ageing lies in which fruit you eat. This is a list of fruits that can help keep you looking younger always. Eat them in rotation.

Apples – Eat 2-3 apples a day while working to clear your acne. Eat the apples with their skin on, as most pectin, which helps detox the body, is in the skin.

Bananas – Have a banana a day. Bananas have the phytochem-cial fructo-oligosaccharides, which feeds the good bacterial in your colon. By feeding the good bacteria, you prevent the bad bacteria from overtaking the colon and producing toxic acids that get to the skin and create acne.

Cherries – Cherries are good blood cleansers and help the liver and kidney. They also promote regular bowel movement.

Figs – Figs are high in fibre and help reduce constipation. They have Vitamin B, C, phosphorus, potassium, and minerals like calcium and magnesium that boost skin health. They also have good fats which keep the skin moisturized and conditioned from within.