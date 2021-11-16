Dada Boudi Biryani Gives Its Kolkata Counterpart A Run For Money
How far can you go to claim your love for Biryani?
In honour of Biryani, we bring you Dada Boudi Restaurant which must be on your bucket list if you are in Kolkata or ready to go miles to claim your love for Biryani.
Disclaimer! Expect long queues at all the outlets of the restaurant. Be it weekend, weekday, afternoon or day, it's normal for people to wait for an hour or more (even for take-away!).
Prepared in an earthen pot, options ranging from Chicken to Mutton, make this place a 'CAN'T-MISS' for every Biryani lover.
This food joint started by Ramprasad Saha over 60 years ago for selling rice, later expanded by his son Dhiren Saha who introduced Biryani to the hotel. In course of time, Dhiren's wife Sandhya Saha joined the forces and this food joint gained popularity as Dada Boudi, where Dada means elder brother and Boudi means brother's wife.
One of the oldest restaurant in Barrackpore, Dada Boudi serves Biryani with a perfect balance of rich spices and fatty oils. This balanced biryani is improved further with the large chunks of soft and juicy meat that you might find on your plate once you are there. Just prepare yourself for the long queues because you are not the only Biryani lover out there.
