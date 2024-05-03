Delhi Heat Wave Alert: What Are the New Guidelines for School Kids? | FAQ

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued guidelines for all schools in the region to ensure that children are not impacted due to the heat wave that North India is witnessing.
The guidelines come after the India Meteorological Department’s warning that the region will see “above-normal maximum temperatures” in May.
According to the IMD, this April was one of the warmest months on record.
FIT answers all your FAQs about the new guidelines and how to protect children from extreme heat.
According to the new guidelines, what should schools in Delhi be doing to protect kids from the heatwave?
Schools have been asked to avoid holding assemblies during the afternoon hours.
When a heat wave is declared, schools should not conduct classes in the open or have students be outside for any activities.
They have been asked to ensure functional water RO systems and proper access to clean drinking water.
Students should be given water breaks between classes.
School Management Committees should sensitise parents about the heat wave situation.
Other than this, the directorate also said that if any heat-related health issues crop up in the school, they should report it to a nearby health facility. The schools also need to have first aid kits, ORS, etc in place in case any student doesn’t feel well due to the heat.
What are some preventative measures you can take to protect children from extreme heat?
Keep them hydrated with water, ORS, buttermilk, fresh fruit juices, lemonade, etc.
Avoid any carbonated and sugary beverages.
Ensure they wear goggles, hats/caps, and scarves when they step out.
Wear breathable clothes.
Carry an umbrella when going out.
Avoid going out during the afternoon when the sun is at its peak.
Avoid sun exposure as much as you can.
Eat seasonal fruits.
What should you do in case of a heat illness?
There are three types of heat-related illnesses that children can be at risk of if they're not taking enough fluids or have an increased exposure to the sun.
Heat cramps
Heat exhaustion
Heat stroke
How can you tell if a child is experiencing heat illness?
If a child has been out in the sun for a long time, not getting enough water, and presenting the following symptoms, they could be having a heat-related illness.
Dizziness
Nausea/vomiting
Rapid breathing
Increased heart rate
Headaches
Extreme thirst
Decreased urination
Muscle cramps
Fainting
What should you do if your child is having a heat-related illness?
Bring the child to a cool place and keep them under shade.
Remove excess clothing.
Wash with a wet cloth, and pour some room temperature water on their head.
Give them cooling liquids like lemonade.
Consult a medical professional if symptoms persist.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)