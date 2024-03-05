5 Consume Dry Ice in Gurugram Cafe, Manager Held: Can the Substance Be Deadly?

Three out of the five people who were hospitalised after accidentally consuming dry ice in a Gurugram cafe on Saturday, 2 March, have been discharged from Sector 90's Aarvy Hospital.

A purported video making the rounds on social media showed the five customers vomiting blood allegedly inside the cafe. Gurugram police said the manager of the cafe has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, dry ice is "commonly used as a cooling agent for food products like ice cream, frozen desserts etc."

However, an October 2019 FSSAI notification adds, "If not handled properly it may endanger human health, as it sublimes into large quantities of carbon dioxide gas which could pose a danger of breathlessness (hypercapnia)."

FIT reached out to doctors to understand why dry ice can be fatal and what it can do to our body. But first, here's a lowdown of what happened in Gurugram.