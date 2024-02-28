Skipping Breakfast To Reach Class on Time? Here’s Your Sign To Stop (and Eat)

Do you feel drowsy and tired throughout the day? Do you get frustrated with yourself for being unable to focus on your studies or work despite your best efforts?

You are not alone. Mansi, a 23 year old student pursuing her masters at Amity University, was the same not long ago.

Speaking to FIT, Mansi says that despite her strict exercise regime, Mansi often found herself feeling frustrated and exhausted. She desired to gain muscle and improve her concentration, but her efforts seemed futile.

It was only when she consulted a nutritionist that Mansi understood that she had been missing a key element all along.