Fillers, Botox & More: Why Are To-Be-Weds Getting Extreme Cosmetic Procedures?

On 16 February, a 28-year-old soon-to-be-wed groom in Hyderabad, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam, allegedly succumbed to an anaesthesia overdose while undergoing a ‘smile designing’ surgery.
Speaking to the media, his father Ramulu Vinjam alleged that his son had not informed the family of the smile-enhancing procedure he was undergoing, and that he fainted during the surgery.
Lately, more and more to-be grooms and brides have been opting for cosmetic surgeries. In 2023, a major pop-culture conversation online surrounding this was sparked, thanks to the show, Made in Heaven.
The Pressure To Look Your Personal Best on the D-Day
The first episode of the Amazon Prime show’s second season revolved around Sarina (played by Zayn Marie Khan), who is about to get married to an NRI (Non-resident Indian) named Aman.
Both the bride’s and groom’s families make Sarina insecure about her complexion, forcing her to undergo ‘skin-lightening’ treatments.
While those around her keep asserting how ‘normal’ the procedure is, the bride ends up developing a rash, which is more common than you’d like to believe.
Dr Seema Oberoi Lall, Consultant, Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, sympathises with this. She says,
“The to-be-weds do want to look the best during their ceremonies. There’s a lot of focus, pressure, and cameras on them.”
Speaking to FIT in November 2022 about young people opting for surgeries, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, had also said that social pressure, body image issues, and criticism or bullying pushes people more and more towards permanent cosmetic treatments.
Botox, Liposuction, Body Polishing: What the New Age Bride and Grooms Want
And what’s the trend now? Dr Jaishree Noor, Consultant, Dermatology, Cosmetology, and Laser Expert, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, tells FIT that the most common cosmetic surgical procedures are started weeks or months before the actual day comes.
These include microdermabrasion (which is a sort of body polishing done on the face and the body) and liposuction (removal of excess fat from the body).
Other common procedures, says Dr Lall, are botox, fillers, laser hair removal, other laser treatments, etc. She adds,
“A lot of people come to get their acne, pimples, and scars treated. So, most of them would require microneedling. There are others who want to get their skin tightening and lifting procedures done, which we do with radio frequency based devices.”
Dr Lall also mentions that there are some procedures that people get done to help with their insecurities perhaps – getting skin boosters for “light reflection and a shine on their face,” surgery for a sharper jawline, removing unibrows, hair transplants, chemical peels, hydra facials, etc.
While some of these procedures are minor and surface level, treatments like microneedling, liposuction, and botox can be invasive and major surgeries as well.
“Whoever the patient coming in may be, we want them to disclose any allergies, comorbidities, or issues they might have, any medications they might be on, etc.”Dr Jaishree Noor
Not All That Glitters Is Gold: The Many Side Effects
However, there’s a downside to it as well. While these procedures might help you with any insecurities or make you look more conventional, they do sometimes come with side effects. These might include:
Burns
Bruises
Infections
Scars
Sensitive or intolerant skin
Skin breakouts
Hormonal problems
Anaesthesia complications
In the worst case scenario, it can be fatal, as it proved to be in Vinjam’s case.
Better Safe Than Sorry: Doctors Want You To Follow Precautions
Both Dr Noor and Dr Lall constantly reassure FIT that cosmetic surgeries, especially the minor ones done in the run-up to wedding festivities, are safe and do not pose any risks. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry.
According to Dr Lall, these are some suggestions you can follow to stay cautious:
Ensure proper hygiene.
Follow sun protection and avoid direct sunlight.
Avoid dust and dirt, and ensure proper hygiene.
Ask your doctor to perform patch tests before doing any surgical procedures.
Take your prescribed medications.
Check with your doctor before opting for any parlour-based treatments.
Don’t compromise on a balanced diet and hydration.
Understand your skin type before going in for any surgical procedure.
“The most important thing to remember, though, is having realistic goals and avoiding unnecessary procedures. Also, choose your medical professional wisely, be open with them, and religiously follow-up with their suggestions.”Dr Seema Oberoi Lall
