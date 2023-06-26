5 Science-Based Health Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper

Black pepper is one of the most beneficial and beneficial spices. It is not only used in India but in the whole wide world. It is made by grinding peppercorns, and dried berries from the vine Piper nigrum. Pepper is known for its sharp flavor and smell that balances the taste of various dishes.
Black pepper is not just a kitchen staple but it can also be considered the 'king of spices'. It has been used in ancient Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years due to its high concentration of potent, beneficial plant compounds.
Let's have a look at the benefits of black pepper.
Black pepper has anti-inflammatory properties that prevent chronic inflammation that can be underlying reasons for various health conditions like arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Studies prove that the presence of piperine, the main active compound in black pepper may effectively fight inflammation. Piperine may be responsible for less joint swelling and fewer blood markers of inflammation in arthritis, it suppresses inflammation in the airways caused by asthma and seasonal allergies as well.
Piperine also plays an important role in improving brain function. It has proven to be beneficial in managing symptoms related to degenerative brain conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Studies have proved that piperine improves memory and seemed to decrease the formation of amyloid plaques that may damage protein fragments in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
Pepper may also play a role in improving blood sugar levels since it helps improve blood sugar metabolism. According to Healthline, consumption of black pepper extract resulted in a smaller spike in blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of pepper can have significant improvements in insulin sensitivity. Though more studies and research is needed to confirm the effects of black pepper.
High blood cholesterol is one of the common health problems and it s associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Black pepper extract has been studied for its potential to reduce cholesterol levels. Studies found that a diet with black pepper extract decreased blood cholesterol levels, including LDL cholesterol. Black pepper and piperine are believed to boost the absorption of dietary supplements that have cholesterol-lowering effects.
Piperine also has cancer-fighting properties. Piperine may slow the replication of breast, prostate, and colon cancer cells and induce cancer cell death. Piperine from black pepper has proved to be effective at enhancing the efficacy of traditional treatment for triple-negative breast cancer. Piperine has shown promising effects in reversing multidrug resistance in cancer cells. Though more studies are needed to understand the potential cancer-fighting properties of black pepper and piperine.
