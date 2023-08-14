5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Green Tea

According to research, green tea is the most consumed beverage after water and the type of green tea depends on the levels of oxidation of green tea. Green tea is made from unoxidized leaves and is one of the least processed types of tea. It contains the most antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols.
Green tea has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine to control bleeding, heal wounds, aid digestion, and improve heart health and mental health. According to MedicalNewsToday, it also has a positive effect on weight loss, liver disorders, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.
Let's know a few benefits of green tea in detail.
Helps Improve Brain function- Green tea contains moderate concentrations of caffeine, well-known for keeping us awake and alert. It may also improve brain functions, such as mood and reaction times. Green tea also contains the amino acid, L-theanine that has anti-anxiety effects by increasing GABA activity, dopamine production and alpha-waves. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine in green tea can improve brain function, particularly attention and focus.
Helps Fasten Metabolism- Studies have shown green tea extract can increase energy expenditure and ‘fat burning’ in the short term. Caffeine contained in green tea is thought to be partly responsible, but its combination with catechins accounts for green tea’s unique effects on metabolism.
Promotes Weight Loss- Green tea can aid weight loss as well, one trial found that green tea-consumers had significant lesser belly fat- and proper weight-loss compared to the control group. Green tea contains catechin, epicatechin-3 gallate (EGCG), which is said to be responsible for these ‘fat burning’ effects.
Reduces the Risk of Diabetes- Green tea has a positive effect on diabetes: a large review suggests drinking more than 4 cups of green tea a day may lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Research suggests that ECGC from green tea can mimic insulin, facilitating uptake of glucose into the cells and decreasing glucose production. Medical advice also emphasizes that green tea should be part of a balanced, low-sugar diet and never used as a replacement for prescribed treatment.
Reduces the Risk of Cancer- Research on green tea’s anti-cancer effects focuses on its polyphenols. These may inhibit the growth of cancerous cells due to their demonstrable influence on cancer processes and factors. Consumption of green tea is linked with the reduced risk of many types of cancer, including prostate, colorectal, bladder and breast cancer but research continues to investigate green tea’s anti-cancer effects.
