Diwali 2022: Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During Diwali
Besides all these tips for Diwali, Asthma patients must always carry their inhalers with them.
Diwali is around the corner and there is no doubt that Diwali might be full of fun and festivities but it results in poor air quality, noise pollution, and air pollution. People have fun bursting crackers but they prioritize temporary joy over the environment.
Bursting crackers not only pollute the air on a specific day but also result in poor air quality for the weeks after Diwali. This is a challenging situation for people who suffer from Asthma. We cannot prevent the pollution caused by millions of people but we can definitely provide a few tips and tricks to lessen the trouble.
Here are a few tips for asthmatic patients to keep themselves healthy during the festive season.
We often lose track and ignore our health and diet plans. Festivals are definitely to enjoy but don't overlook your health. Make sure to take your medications on time. Skipping medicines will worsen the problem and symptoms.
Warm water can be beneficial for asthma patients. This is because warm water can help your body detox itself and it will also help the body get rid of the pollutants from the digestive or respiratory system.
We cannot control air pollution or the smoke which is a result of bursting crackers. Thus, you can take care of yourself and stay away from the areas where kids are bursting crackers, you can either cover your face with a handkerchief or wear a mask at all times whenever you step out.
Doctors recommend consuming a diet rich in antioxidants. Increase the consumption of green veggies and fruits during the Diwali season since this will negate the harmful effect of pollution.
Diwali is a season of house and office parties. People indulge in binge eating and enjoy drinks while having fun and games. Make sure to avoid alcoholic drinks since the lungs are already exposed to pollutants thus alcohol can worsen the situation.
