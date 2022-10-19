Diwali 2022: Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During Diwali

Diwali is around the corner and there is no doubt that Diwali might be full of fun and festivities but it results in poor air quality, noise pollution, and air pollution. People have fun bursting crackers but they prioritize temporary joy over the environment.

Bursting crackers not only pollute the air on a specific day but also result in poor air quality for the weeks after Diwali. This is a challenging situation for people who suffer from Asthma. We cannot prevent the pollution caused by millions of people but we can definitely provide a few tips and tricks to lessen the trouble.

Here are a few tips for asthmatic patients to keep themselves healthy during the festive season.