Dengue Cases on the Rise in India: ‘Brace Yourself’, Say Experts

Monsoon is finally here, and with it, once again, comes a rise in cases of dengue.

Many parts of India, including Kerala, Odisha, and Assam are already recording an uptick in dengue cases, with health authorities calling for stringent preventive measures.

175 cases of dengue have been detected in Odisha so far, of which 93 were reported in the Khurda district where Bhubaneswar is located, said a senior official on Saturday, 1 July.

In Assam, 317 dengue cases were confirmed till Monday, reported Times of India. The highest number of cases were reported in Karbi Anglong.

28 dengue cases were reported in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in the past week, reported IANS. This is higher than the 7-10 dengue cases per month that it usually records during monsoons.