Monsoon Is Here: Beat Humidity With the Right Foods – A Nutritionist Writes

With monsoon season arriving, the heat of the summers has finally cooled off. There is a drop in the mercury and everyone is loving it. And of course, looking forward to sipping a hot cup of tea as we watch the rains from our windows.

When the weather changes though, we need to make sure that we are well equipped, since a weather change always tends to bring in viral infections and our body needs to have a good shield through a strong immune system.

Let us look at the diet changes and the foods that need to be included to enjoy the season without having to compromise on our immunity.