COVID-19: India Crosses The 6L Mark, Death Toll Reaches 17,834
COVID-19: India Crosses The 6L Mark, Death Toll Reaches 17,834
India on 2 July, witnesses the highest spike of 19,148 positive cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours as it crossed the six lakh mark in the coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The death toll due to COVID has reached 17,834 in the country and the total cases have gone up to 6,04,641, according to the Health Ministry data.
As many as 3,59,860 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is now 59.51 percent.
Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,80,298 cases, including 8,053 deaths.
Tamil Nadu takes the second position with 94,049 confirmed cases, out of which, 1,264 people have died, 52,926 have recovered, and 39,859 are still active.
Delhi takes the third spot with as many as 89,802 cases, 2,803 deaths and 59,992 recoveries.
States that have more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat (33,232), Uttar Pradesh (24,056), Rajasthan (18,312), Madhya Pradesh (13,861), West Bengal (19,170), Haryana (14,941), Karnataka (16,514), Andhra Pradesh (15,252), Telangana (17,357) and Bihar (10,249).
The overall number of COVID-19 cases across the world has increased to over 10.6 million, while the deaths recorded are more than 5,15,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.