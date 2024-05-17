1 in 3 Covaxin Takers Had Adverse Reaction, Finds New Study: What We Know

Controversies surrounded the vaccine previously too: However, despite reassurances by the company, questions have surrounded Covaxin since the very first phase of clinical trials.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts had raised concerns about incomplete data and a lack of transparency in Covaxin manufacturing.

In March 2021, The Lancet had published the phase two clinical trial results that said that the vaccine was “safe, immunogenic, with no serious side effects.”