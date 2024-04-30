AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vax Can Cause Rare Blood Clots, Says Company: Is It Unsafe?

Adverse side effects are not new information: While Thrombosis can be caused by injury, illness and autoimmune conditions, it can also be triggered by some medicines and vaccines known as Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

The European Medicines Agency in 2021 had stated that there was a “causal link” between blood clots with low blood platelets and the administration of COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccine. But it had added that they should be “listed as very rare side effects.”

In 2021,the British Medical Journal in a large UK-based study also found that people who took the AstraZeneca vaccine, “for short time intervals after the first dose” were at an increased risk of “blood-related adverse events leading to hospital.”