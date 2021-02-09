Explained: Is the Data From Covaxin Trial’s Bhopal Site Tainted?

No, it didn’t. If the participants are to believed, the collection of data was extremely chaotic. Not only did the trial team fail to contact several participants at the pre-defined times, they also sometimes drove away participants who reported sick to the hospital. Both actions are the opposite of what the protocol demands.

Consider the claims of seventy-year old Man Singh Parihar, a construction worker, who joined the trial and received his first shot on 21 Dec. Parihar says that within two days, he became bedridden with fever, breathlessness and a headache.

If the People’s Hospital team was playing by the rulebook, they would have called Parihar on the first seven days to collect solicited adverse events, and learnt that he was ill. His illness may have been classified as Grade 3 or 4, given that he was incapacitated, and requiring him to come to the hospital. Also, since his symptoms looked a lot like Covid, he would have been given an RT-PCR test. If he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the data would be used for efficacy analysis and for VAERD assessment. If he wasn’t, it would still go into the data sets for solicited adverse events.