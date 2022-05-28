Over 88% of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Health Minister

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), had on 22 May confirmed that they have detected India's first cases of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant.

While one case was detected in a South African traveller in Hyderabad, in another case, a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu was found to be infected with BA.4, according to the press release issued by INSACOG.

According to the consortium, the BA.5 variant was also detected in an 80-year-old man from Telangana. The man is said to have mild symptoms, and is fully vaccinated.

"Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the press release had said.