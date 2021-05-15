Inside a COVID ICU: For Doctors & Nurses, No Time for a Breather

"For six weeks, no break. It's been difficult, for everybody, it's been difficult," says Dr Sumit Ray.

He's a critical care specialist and the medical superintendent at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital. The Quint's team stepped into his ICU on 12 May, the day Delhi had less than 12,000 new COVID cases. For the first time in over a brutal six weeks, the emergency room at the usually very busy hospital was nearly empty. Patients wheeled in were getting beds and immediate care.

Those who required ICU beds though, were being triaged to other hospitals nearby.

As waves ebb, the pressure shifts from emergency rooms to the Intensive Care Units. Those who came in weeks ago have taken a turn for the worse, or those who were wheeled in after going from hospital to hospital, already in severe condition, are shifted directly to an ICU.