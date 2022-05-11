Why ‘Will There Be a 4th COVID Wave?’ Is a Pointless Question to Ask

Although there is no definite explanation for why it is, doctors on the ground have been seeing more and more gastrointestinal symptoms in patient of COVID.

"In confirmed COVID positive patients, in the third wave, we were seeing many patients who were having only GI symptoms, or along with fever and cough they were also having bloating and some pain, and loss of appetite," Dr Lovkesh Anand, Consultant-Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Manipal Hospital, Delhi, said, speaking to FIT for a different article.

It doesn't help that this time of the year, known as 'flu season' makes it harder to figure out if it's COVID or seasonal flu.

A study by King's College London published earlier this year, for instance, found that COVID-19 severely damages the small intestines, and disrupts the gut microbiome. Other studies, like the one conducted by the US National Institute of Health point to COVID causing alternations in brain tissue.

And that isn't the half of it. The ramifications of the damage may only show up weeks or months after infection.