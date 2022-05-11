COVID-19: India Records 2,897 New Cases, 54 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India on Wednesday, 11 May, recorded an uptick in COVID-19 cases with 2,897 new infections and 54 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' health bulletin, the active caseload stood at 19,494, while the positivity rate was at 0.05 percent.

On Tuesday, India logged 2,288 fresh cases and 10 deaths due to COVID-19.